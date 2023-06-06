Vice President Kamala Harris in Center City Philadelphia today

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Philadelphia this morning to speak with labor leaders in Center City.

Harris was scheduled to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 9:20 a.m. before traveling to the Sheraton Hotel on North 17th Street near the Philadelphia Museum of Art to participate in a moderated conversation with the Service Employees International Union, according to the White House.

The vice president will remain in Philadelphia until about noon, when she’s scheduled to depart and make her way back to Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, D.C. to participate in a Cabinet meeting with President Joe Biden scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the White House.

This isn’t the first time Harris has traveled to Philadelphia during her tenure as vice president. In April of 2022, she rallied with Philadelphia’s Sheetmetal Workers Local 19 on the Delaware River waterfront as part of a series of stops with then-Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. She was also in town with Biden back in February to address the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee.

“Philadelphia, for myself, for President Biden, and I know for so many of you, this is what it all comes down to: dignity, and dignity of work,” Harris said at the April 2022 event. “The president and I will always stand with you … and our administration will do everything in our power to ensure the workers of our nation can succeed and thrive.”

Harris chairs the White House Labor Task Force, which is working on reducing barriers to worker organizing. The group announced in March that the number of Federal Government employees in a union increased by nearly 20% from September 2021 to September 2022.

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this article.