Philadelphia enters the post-pandemic era with fewer jobs and potentially less tax revenue compared to before the health emergency, according to a new research paper by the Pew Charitable Trust released Wednesday.

The city has lost 7.6% of its total jobs since March 2020, and as a result of remote work and other factors, almost 19,000 fewer workers could commute into the city per day, according to the study. .

The number of people physically working in Philadelphia may drop between 11,300 and 18,900 per workday through 2025—with the biggest declines in professional and business services, government, health care and social assistance, and finance and information sectors, Pew estimated.

The shift toward work from home will “probably continue to substantially reduce the number of people in the city during the day, likely reducing demand for office space, public transit, and restaurants and retail establishments—and also lowering wage tax revenue,” the study found.

The impact on the local economy of the expansion of remote work may extend further than initially suspected, said co-author Larry Eichel, senior adviser to Pew’s Philadelphia research and policy initiative. Those who still live in the city but work from home, for example, will likely spend less if they are not commuting to an outside workplace, the report said. The paper was based on research performed for Pew by a team at Econsult Solutions Inc.

Philly, which saw its economy perform well in the decade before the pandemic, has seen those advances unravel as the city recovered more slowly from the fallout than other major U.S. metropolitan centers, the study said.

As of September 2021, the number of jobs in Philadelphia was 7.6% lower than it had been in 2019, down 56,000 from a base of roughly 740,000.

The national jobs number fell 2.6%. In other large East Coast cities, New York’s job total was down 10%, Washington’s was down 6%, and Baltimore’s was up 1%.

Since the arrival of COVID-19, the city has underperformed the national recovery, with lingering job losses particularly in the low-wage sectors, with Black and female workers hit the hardest, Pew found.

Other post-pandemic trends that could mean a weaker local economy in Philadelphia include: more online purchasing, fewer retail stores, a decline in business travel, and general loss of cities’ attractiveness as places to live.

The report tracked broad implications for the city’s tax base, its budget and policies going forward.

In the decade before the pandemic, Philadelphia’s economy was the strongest it had been in 50 years, featuring slow but steady growth in population and employment, as incomes rose and the poverty rate declined from the highs following the subprime mortgage crisis.

The number of jobs in the city rose to 740,600 in 2019 from 657,400 in 2010, and unemployment fell to 5.6% from 10.3%. While that was still above the national rate, it was the best in Philadelphia in years.

The Pew research into the shape of the local economic recovery will be ongoing, Pew officials said. The next report is due out in several weeks, Eichel said. “This project should continue well into next year. It’s a pivotal time for the city, and the project gives leaders facts to make policy.”

Changing Wage Tax Base

Remote work may have significant long-term implications for Philadelphia’s wage tax, which has produced nearly half the city’s tax revenue in recent years. This tax applies to suburbanites who commute into and work in Philadelphia as well as all working city residents, regardless of where their jobs are located.

The potential share of remote workers could be between 14% to 27% of employees—or between 97,500 to 183,200 people—in Philadelphia.

“The remote work data is obviously speculative, because we don’t know exactly what is going to happen. But this is a serious attempt to give leaders the data they need, and suggests major changes in the way the city operates,” Eichel said.