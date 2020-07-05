An unelected official who serves as Philadelphia’s top bureaucrat, Managing Director Brian Abernathy may seem an odd choice for demonstrators to target. But from his office 14 stories above the lobby where police arrested the protesters, Abernathy has become more visible and influential than many of his predecessors. That’s due primarily to the unprecedented crises now defining his tenure — the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis — but it’s also a product of the leadership style of Kenney, who is quick to delegate and share the spotlight.