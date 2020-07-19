Last week’s surprise announcement that Managing Director Brian Abernathy will resign in September is emblematic of the way perceptions of Kenney’s leadership have changed as the city has been rocked by 2020′s catastrophes. A headstrong politico-turned-bureaucrat who oversees the operations of city agencies and reports to Kenney, Abernathy had become a leading face of the city’s largely praised response to the pandemic, as well as a target of criticism for protesters disgusted with its heavy-handed crackdown on the demonstrations.