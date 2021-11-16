John Dougherty will resign as business manager of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, ending his nearly three-decade tenure at the helm of the city’s most powerful union after his conviction Monday on federal conspiracy and bribery charges.

Dougherty — known widely by his nickname “Johnny Doc” — announced his decision to the union executive board within hours of the verdict, he said in an interview Tuesday. The board has selected Mark Lynch, the union’s safety officer, to serve as its new interim head.

Dougherty said he also intends to step down as head of the Building and Construction Trades Council, an umbrella organization of the city’s trade unions that he has led since 2015, in the coming days.

“Based on what occurred yesterday, I thought it was the right thing to protect the integrity of the union,” said Dougherty.

Of Lynch, he added: “He’s the right choice at the right time. He’s above reproach. I expect big things of him.”

“To protect my family — my personal family, my family at Local 98 — I was already in the process of setting up my retirement anyway,” he said. “Of course, yesterday put me in that position a little quicker.”

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers bylaws state that if a union official is removed from office, the seven-member elected executive board will fill the vacancy until the next election, unless the role is filled by the international president.

Lynch, 35, joined the union in 2006 and was appointed to its executive board in December of last year, according to the union’s most recent federal filing. Within the industry, he’s been cited as an expert on job safety challenges and compliance regulation and has helped oversee those issues at Local 98.

Dougherty said he will stay on as a Local 98 member and will help Lynch and the rest of his team in whatever capacity they desire.

“I wanted [my replacement to be] young, aggressive, and willing to commit for the next decade,” he said.

As for the vacancy left by Dougherty at the head of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council, there are two options, according to the organization’s bylaws: The business manager — currently Dougherty — can appoint a replacement who must be approved by the executive board, or the organization could hold a special election by secret ballot. Building and Construction Trades Council officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Dougherty will lose a $178,377-a-year salary when he steps down from the Building and Construction Trades Council, according to the Council’s most recent federal filing.

A federal jury convicted Dougherty of conspiracy and honest services fraud on Monday after a six-week trial in which prosecutors accused him of bribing City Councilmember Bobby Henon with a more than $70,000-a-year union salary and other benefits including tickets to Eagles games.

As a result, he and Henon are legally required to step down from their posts. Under federal law, it’s illegal for people convicted of serious crimes to serve in any union role, as official or adviser, for 13 years after their conviction or after the end of their imprisonment, whichever comes later.

Both Dougherty and Henon face a maximum of up to 20 years in prison on the most serious charge at sentencing hearings scheduled for February.

Under Dougherty’s leadership, Local 98 has grown into the biggest independent source of campaign money in the state. The union’s money and manpower have helped elect mayors — including Mayor Jim Kenney — as well as City Council members, county commissioners, members of Congress, state legislators, governors, and more than 60 judges, including the union leader’s brother, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty.

It’s also one the most financially successful IBEW local in the nation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.