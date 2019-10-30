Pan de muerto (Day of the Dead Bread)

Makes 15 bread rolls.

10 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional, divided

½ pound butter

3 eggs, plus 2 egg yolks

2 cups white sugar

1 cup dry yeast

1 cup baking soda

1 liter warm water

Sesame seeds to taste

On a flat surface, spread the flour in a mound and hollow out the top to place the butter in the middle. Mix with your hands for 3 minutes until the mixture feels dense.

In a bowl, combine the 3 eggs with the sugar, the yeast and the baking soda. Whisk until ingredients are well-blended.

Spread the mixture of flour and butter back into a mound with a hollowed-out top. Pour the liquid into the center and mix with your hands until smooth and firm; add water when mixture feels too dry and add flour to your hands and surface when the mix gets sticky.

Place the dough in a bowl, cover with a kitchen cloth and leave it for one hour.

On a flat surface, spread the dough and knead for five minutes until the dough feels soft. Roll into a snake longer than 30 inches and about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. With a pastry cutter, cut 15 pieces of the dough into 2-inch-long pieces. Save the excess dough for later.

To form the finished bun, take each piece and pound into a flat circle. From the excess dough, pull two pieces, roll each piece into a little log, and make two indentations spaced evenly on each one. Crisscross the two logs on top of each bun. These are meant to symbolize bones.

Preheat the oven to 350°F for 15 minutes.

In a bowl, beat the egg yolks.

Sprinkle all-purpose flour on a baking tray. Place the bread buns on the tray and use a pastry brush to brush a thin layer of the yolk mixture on the buns. Sprinkle on sesame seeds to taste. Place in the oven for 20 minutes. Serve once cooled.

— Ángeles Rincón