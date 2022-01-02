Pandemic notwithstanding and rain delays aside, Philadelphia’s Mummers stepped into their golden slippers to strut down Broad Street Sunday morning, reviving a 121-year-old tradition after a year on hiatus.

Marchers — some, but not all, of them masked — danced their way through the heart of the city, though some groups saw their numbers reduced as COVID-19 case numbers reached record highs in the region. Among those who did attend, many performances reflected the preoccupations of pandemic life, as well as this extraordinarily fraught political moment.

Paul Viggiano, a member of the comic Golden Slipper Brigade, said resuming the parade this year was “bittersweet.” Half of his group was missing, because they either have COVID-19 or are nervous to be in a crowd.

“It’s a shame because the weather is great for the parade,” Viggiano said, noting the unseasonably balmy, near-60-degree temperatures.

Several groups performed in powder-blue satin, an homage to scrubs worn by frontline hospital workers. The Two Street Stompers, for one, added red cross badges and scrub caps in a salute to nurse “heroes.”

Other strutters opted to recycle or upcycle last year’s costumes, amid supply-chain challenges and other pandemic-related obstacles.

Also back this year: some of the political and racial currents that have made the parade a lightning rod for criticism. The troupes were required to undergo racial bias and cultural sensitivity training since 2020, when a wench group, Froggy Carr, was disqualified from the parade because a member wore Blackface.

This year’s parade, however, did include several groups whose performances were based in ethnic caricature: Fancy Division members performing as a “Jaded goddess” a “walk like an Egyptian,” and an entire troupe, Riverfront, performing an Arabian Nights-themed skit wearing turbans.

Amid the wench groups in colorful frocks, several members held aloft signs decrying Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner — “Want Shots in Arms? Hire Krasner,” read one, held by a member of the Pirates New Year’s Brigade in a lab coat — as well as Mayor Jim Kenney and President Joe Biden. One group, O’Malley NYA, shouted “Let’s Go Brandon,” a phrase that references a profane anti-Biden chant. Froggy Carr held up similar anti-Krasner and anti-Biden signs.

Some spectators passed out signs opposing vaccine mandates — alleging that the mandates themselves are racist. “Don’t tread on Philly,” one sign read.

“My body is not to be owned by pharma, Pfizer or Moderna,” said Philadelphia resident Christina Sloat, one of the demonstrators.

As Spring Garden resident Gail Branson, 59, watched — her fifth year attending the Mummers Parade — she remarked that, in her view, it has become a bit more diverse.

“I would like to see it more inclusive,” said Branson.