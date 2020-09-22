A man working for Philadelphia’s violence prevention agency was placed on leave after the city learned he has an open illegal weapons charge against him, officials said Tuesday.
Morris Hobson, 34, declined comment but his lawyer said the charge is questionable. The city acknowledged even a conviction wouldn’t be enough to disqualify him, but it did put them in the odd position of justifying how an office committed to reducing gun violence had hired a man facing a gun charge.
Hobson did not disclose his May arrest when he began in June as the group violence intervention coordinator for the Office of Violence Prevention, Theron Pride, senior director of strategies and programs, said in a statement Tuesday.
“Yeah, it’s a problem that he didn’t disclose it,” Mayor Kenney said during his coronavirus news conference Tuesday, responding to a question from a Fox29 reporter. “He should have disclosed it. He’s on leave. He’s not being paid, and we’ll see what happens when he gets to his court hearing.”
Group Violence Intervention (GVI), launched in early August, is the city’s latest strategy to reduce gun violence. It is a rebrand of the so-called focused deterrence model that identifies people at high risk for gun-related violence, supervises them closely and offers them services. The model has been credited with significant drops in shootings — including the “Boston Miracle” of the ’90s and a 35% reduction in gun violence in South Philadelphia in 2013-14.
Reached Tuesday by phone, Hobson, 34, of the Stenton neighborhood, said he had no comment..
According to court records, Hobson was arrested May 20 on the 6700 block of Germantown Avenue. He was charged with carrying a gun without a license, a third-degree felony, and carrying a gun on a public street, a misdemeanor. He was released the next day on $25,000 unsecured bail. (The District Attorney’s Office had asked for $50,000 unsecured bail.)
A spokesperson for the office said the case has been referred to the state attorney general, a step local prosecutors often take to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
Hobson’s attorney, David Nenner, said Tuesday that Hobson legally owned the gun, but had let his license expire. Hobson, who has a private cleaning business, carried the gun in his book bag from his business to his car, and then stowed it in an armrest compartment, where it was covered, Nenner said. A short while later, while he was driving home, two officers pulled him over, the attorney said.
When an officer approached and asked if he had any guns or drugs in his car, Hobson replied that he had a gun but his license had expired, Nenner said.
The officers did not say why they stopped his car, according to the attorney. Hobson, who is Black, doesn’t think the officers saw him putting the gun in the arm rest console, and believes it was a case of racial profiling, Nenner said.
“He was a person who had no prior criminal history. He was otherwise eligible to have a gun license.”
It was a mistake, Nenner said, adding that Hobson was "not like a bandit running around with an illegal firearm.”
Pride, of the Office of Violence Prevention, said the charges would not automatically disqualify Hobson from working for the agency. “However, due to the nature of the gun violence intervention strategy he works on, it does give us pause," Pride said in the statement, adding Morris is entitled to due process.
Because of the nature of the office’s work “we have hired people with criminal records and we fund programs that employ people who were previously charged and convicted of crimes, because this supports their ability to be viewed as credible messengers when engaging other individuals involved in violence,” Pride said.
Hobson was already a city employee when he transferred into the Office of Violence Prevention job, Pride said.
On his LinkedIn account, Hobson says he worked from July 2019 to June 2020 in the Managing Director’s Office as a coalition manager of Philly Counts, the city’s program to ensure people are counted in the 2020 Census.
He also worked as a specialist in “communications and black male engagement," coordinating social media activity in various city departments from 2014 to 2016, and before that, as a Philly 311 contact center agent from 2012 to 2014, the account says.