The Philadelphia Parking Authority board on Tuesday elected attorney Beth Grossman to be its new chairperson.

Grossman, a former prosecutor and the Republican nominee for district attorney in 2017, fills the post held by Joe Ashdale, who stepped down as chair in August after leading the agency since a Harrisburg-engineered GOP takeover of the six-member board two decades ago.

Grossman is the program director for Scioli Turco, Inc., a nonprofit that acquires vacant properties in the name of blight reduction. She previously served as an assistant district attorney for 21 years and as chief of staff to the Philadelphia Department of Licenses & Inspections. She earned her law degree from Temple University and her undergraduate from Penn State.

Serving as chairperson is traditionally a part-time job; Ashdale was paid a $75,000 salary.

Vice chair Al Taubenberger, a Republican former City Council member, previously sought to succeed Ashdale, but could not win enough support from the board last month to even hold a vote.

Currently, there are five Republicans and one Democrat on the board.

Before the pandemic, the Parking Authority employed about 1,000 people and brought in more than $250 million in revenue per year.

Exempt from the city’s civil service system, the agency has long been known as a haven for political patronage jobs, with many of its employees connected to politicians and ward leaders. Ashdale alone saw 10 of his relatives hired at the agency during his tenure, a 2019 Inquirer investigation found.

This is a developing story.