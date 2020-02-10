Philadelphia’s new police commissioner has arrived.
Danielle Outlaw reported for duty before dawn Monday, walking into police headquarters around 5:45 a.m. and staying for about an hour before heading back out in her dress uniform and telling reporters she was excited to go visit officers working in districts.
Outlaw, 43, the former chief in Portland, Ore., and a 20-year-veteran of the Oakland Police Department before that, was introduced as Mayor Jim Kenney’s choice for top cop at the end of December.
Her installation Monday comes after a particularly violent start to 2020: The 41 homicides recorded through Sunday represent the highest year-to-date total in the city since at least 2007, according to police statistics. Last year’s annual homicide tally was also the highest in more than a decade.
Outlaw is the first black woman to lead the 6,500-member department. She takes over for Acting Commissioner Christine M. Coulter, who served in that role for six months following the abrupt resignation of Richard Ross in August. Ross stepped down after a woman claimed in a lawsuit that he had retaliated against her for breaking off an affair with him, accusations he has denied.
Kenney has tasked Outlaw with addressing both the city’s ongoing gun violence epidemic, as well as claims of racial and gender discrimination within the department that were spotlighted following Ross’ resignation.