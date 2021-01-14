One involved Kevin Gordon, accused of dealing drugs by the NFU squad. After they couldn’t find drugs on him, they continued with a warrantless search of his home, drove him around the neighborhood in a police car for hours and arrested his brother, demanding he provide them with cocaine, according to his complaint. Weeks later, branded a “snitch” due to his interactions with the squad, Gordon was shot in the arm and leg. The officers then came to his hospital room seeking the cocaine his brother had promised, he alleges, before they finally arrested him again. He ended up serving six months in jail.