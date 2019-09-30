A Philadelphia Police officer has been suspended with intent to dismiss after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman at the end of a date in August, authorities said Monday.
Novice Sloan, 28, of Crescentville, remained in jail after his bail was set Saturday at $1 million.
Jane Roh, a spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner, said in an email Monday that Sloan first met the woman at her workplace this summer while he was on duty and in uniform.
After several weeks, Roh said, the two agreed to go on a date. That night, which court documents say was Aug. 8, Sloan allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. Roh said investigators “recovered evidence that corroborated the complainant’s allegations.”
Sloan, who had been assigned to South Philadelphia’s 17th District, did not have an attorney listed in court documents.
Roh said Sloan also goes by the name Nyeeb Griffin, and encouraged anyone with additional information to call the District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 215-686-9921.