A man suspected of shooting a pedestrian in Bucks County on Wednesday was fatally shot in Northeast Philadelphia after police pursued him on I-95 and into the city, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Weintraub said he did not know who shot the man, and Philadelphia Police did not immediately provide details about the incident, which ended at Whitaker and Adams Avenues in the city’s Crescentville section. A number of police cars from Philadelphia and other jurisdictions were at the scene, according to footage from television news helicopters.

Southbound traffic was temporarily closed on Roosevelt Boulevard between Summerdale Avenue and C Street due to the investigation, police said.

Weintraub, speaking at an unrelated news conference about a shootout in Yardley Borough, said the events began in Middletown, where authorities believe the man shot someone in the street. That victim survived and was in serious condition at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Weintraub said.

Officers then drove after the suspected shooter and followed him into the city, where he was fatally shot, Weintraub said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.