Philadelphia police officers fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in his back in South Philadelphia Tuesday after a bullet was fired into the officers’ vehicle, officials have said. The boy, Thomas Siderio, was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting.

Here is what we know, and don’t, so far.

What do police say happened?

According to a police statement released Wednesday, four plainclothes officers were stationed in an unmarked car at 18th and Johnston Streets at 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday evening, conducting an ongoing gun investigation.

There, they spotted two people —12-year-old Thomas and an unidentified 17-year-old — standing less than a block away at the corner of 18th and Barbara Streets. According to the police statement, officers recognized the 17-year-old as someone wanted for questioning in their firearms investigation, and drove toward the pair in the unmarked car.

According to the police statement, officers stopped a few feet north of Barbara Street before turning on their red and blue emergency lights on the unmarked vehicle.

That’s when police said they heard gunfire and glass shattering in the rear passenger window of the unmarked car. Shards of glass struck one of the officers sitting in the back seat of the car in his face and eyes. He was treated at Penn Presbyterian Hospital and later released.

(Later, police determined that the bullet came through the rear passenger window, striking the inner doorframe of the police car, tearing through the passenger seat headrest, and lodging in the car’s headliner.)

According to the police statement, two other plainclothes officers then exited the unmarked vehicle, firing at the 12-year-old boy — who police said was holding a gun — as he ran away on the sidewalk of Barbara Street.

An officer pursuing Thomas fired twice, striking the boy in his upper right back area once, according to the police statement. The bullet exited Thomas’ body from the left chest area, police said.

The boy was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m., according to the police statement.

Who was Thomas Siderio?

Thomas, who went by T.J., was a seventh grader at George W. Sharswood Elementary School in South Philadelphia. A friend who knew Thomas from the neighborhood said the boy had a turbulent childhood but “always tried to put a smile on everybody’s face.” He told The Inquirer he saw the boy and the 17-year-old just before the shooting, and that the pair said they were on their way to hang out at the nearby Barry Playground.

Did Thomas Siderio have a gun?

Police said Thomas was holding a stolen Taurus, 9MM semi-automatic handgun, equipped with a laser. Police said the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.

Is there body camera footage of the shooting?

The plainclothes police officers were not equipped with body-worn cameras during the shooting, said Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish, who oversees investigations. Naish said Wednesday that police are in the process of trying to recover any surveillance footage from the area.

Home surveillance footage provided to The Inquirer by residents and motion-activated in the aftermath of the shooting, shows Thomas on the ground about a block east of where police said they first saw him.

Just after 7:20 p.m., an officer appears on the surveillance video holding his face and asking, “Am I shot?”

“No, you’re not shot,” another officer replied.

When a resident asked the injured officer if he wanted a wet paper towel, he replied: “I’m fine.”

Then, another neighbor can be heard asking police: “Could you tell me what happened? They killed him right in front of my house.”

What happened to the injured police officer?

The officer was struck in the face by shards of glass, treated at Penn Presbyterian Hospital, and released.

What are the names of the police officers who shot Thomas Siderio?

The names of the officers who fired their guns have not yet been released. Philadelphia Police Department policy typically allows officials to release the names of officers who shoot people within 72 hours.

Did Thomas Siderio fire a shot at police?

During a virtual briefing Wednesday, Naish said that authorities can’t definitively say Thomas fired the shot at the unmarked police vehicle.

The ballistic evidence was recovered or is in the process of being recovered, Naish said. “I can’t be definitive about exactly everything at this point,” he told reporters. “But I can be definitive that a shot was fired into the police vehicle and the gun was recovered.”

Were the police lights flashing on the unmarked car at the time of the shooting?

Police said they were, but that account has not yet been verified through video footage.

Why did officers shoot Thomas Siderio in the back?

During Wednesday’s briefing, Naish said that “it’s too early to speculate” and that police don’t yet have a “definitive determination” of what happened.

“While indications from the medical examiner is that the bullet entered into [Thomas’] back, that doesn’t mean that he was fleeing and that there was not a gun being pointed towards or in the vicinity of the officer,” Naish said, adding that police believe the boy was holding the handgun when officers shot him. “The angle of the projectile entering the young man is indicative that he was not fired [on] directly behind him. But his body could have been turning.”

“That doesn’t mean that he wasn’t continuing to be a threat to the officers,” Naish said.

The statement issued by police Wednesday afternoon said Thomas “fled on foot east on the north sidewalk.”

What happened to the 17-year-old at the scene?

The other person on scene — a 17-year-old who has not been identified but who police say was wanted for questioning in the gun investigation — was briefly detained and then released.

