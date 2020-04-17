Two more men were arrested and charged Friday with murder and related offenses in the shooting death last month of Philadelphia Police SWAT Sgt. James O’Connor IV in Frankford.
Police have said that Khalif Sears, 18, and Bilal Mitchell, 19, were also behind a second-floor door of a rowhouse on the 1600 block of Bridge Street when Hassan Elliott, 21, allegedly fired a rifle through the closed door, striking O’Connor in an arm and shoulder.
In addition to charges of killing O’Connor, Sears and Mitchell, already in custody on other offenses, were also charged with seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and conspiracy after a monthlong investigation into their roles.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his homicide chief, Anthony Voci, announced the charges against Sears and Mitchell during an online news conference Friday afternoon.
O’Connor, 46, died at Temple University Hospital shortly after he was shot about 5:40 a.m. March 13 when he climbed the stairs inside the rowhouse as he and seven other SWAT team members tried to serve an arrest warrant on Elliott, who had been wanted in a March 2019 homicide.
Elliott was arrested March 18 and arraigned the next morning on charges of murder, seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and related offenses in O’Connor’s shooting death. He also has been charged with murder and with gun and conspiracy charges in the March 1, 2019, fatal shooting of Tyree Tyrone, 33, in Frankford. And he faces attempted-murder and related charges in a December 2019 shooting in Frankford.
Voci said Friday that evidence still shows that Elliott was the sole shooter who fired a .22-caliber assault rifle on March 13, fatally wounding O’Connor. Sears and Mitchell were charged with murder under the conspiracy statute, he said, and all three men were believed to be part of a street gang, Voci said.
Elliott remains in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on State Road in Northeast Philadelphia awaiting preliminary hearings on his charges. No attorney has been listed for him on his court dockets.
Sears was one of two people shot and wounded as police returned fire through the door when O’Connor was shot. Authorities have said that 10 guns, 8 eight cell phones, and drugs were found in the rowhouse.
Sears last month also was charged with murder and related offenses in the March 2019 killing of Tyrone and has been housed at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on State Road on those charges.
Mitchell, who allegedly was found possessing crack cocaine on March 13, was charged with two drug offenses and has been held in custody at the Detention Center jail on State Road on $1 million bail.
Marni Jo Snyder, an attorney for Sears, declined to comment Friday. An attorney for Mitchell did not immediately return a call.
A third man, Sherman Easterling, 24, who authorities have said was also in the room when Elliott allegedly pulled the trigger, has been in custody at the State Correctional Institution Phoenix since March 15. At the time of O’Connor’s killing, Easterling was on parole in a 2016 gun-possession case for which he had served state prison time.
Voci said Friday that there is an active arrest warrant for Easterling on weapon offenses in the March 13 shooting, but that authorities have not yet been able to execute the warrant because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the investigation into O’Connor’s death is continuing.
O’Connor, a 23-year veteran of the force, was a married father of two whose family has deep roots in the Police Department. His father is a retired city cop, and his son, James V, is an officer in the city’s Sixth District. His daughter, Kelsey, serves in the U.S. Air Force.
A week after O’Connor was killed, police led a vehicle procession in Northeast Philadelphia, driving slowly in front of O’Connor’s home as his wife, Terri, stood outside with their children and daughter-in-law. About 200 neighbors, some wearing Irish-green T-shirts with the words “Philadelphia S.W.A.T.” on the back, also gathered near the home with police officers and Fire Department personnel to watch.
O’Connor was posthumously promoted from corporal to sergeant.
O’Connor’s family and the Police Department have not yet been able to hold a memorial service for him at the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul in Center City because of the city’s ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.