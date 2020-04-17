Elliott was arrested March 18 and arraigned the next morning on charges of murder, seven counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and related offenses in O’Connor’s shooting death. He also has been charged with murder and with gun and conspiracy charges in the March 1, 2019, fatal shooting of Tyree Tyrone, 33, in Frankford. And he faces attempted-murder and related charges in a December 2019 shooting in Frankford.