Philadelphia police reported that about 8:30 p.m. on July 24, officers attempted to arrest Henry outside the Olney Transportation Center. He had crack cocaine on him, police said. As officers tried to cuff him, Henry broke free and ran into the SEPTA station and onto a platform on the Broad Street Line. He jumped off the platform onto the tracks and touched the electrified rail there, dying from the 600 volts coursing through the line.