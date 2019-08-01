When police attempted to arrest 25-year-old Bryant “B.J.” Henry Jr. on a drug offense near the Olney Transportation Center last week, he twisted free and fled down the stairs into a Broad Street Line station, where he touched the electrified rail alongside the tracks and died.
But Bryant’s family and friends say the police account omitted a key detail of the July 24 event: According to two witnesses, an officer had used a Taser on Henry, and that’s what caused him to fall onto the rail and be electrocuted.
“I saw him Tase him, which caused him to lose his balance,” said one witness, a man who followed Henry and the officers to the end of the platform, close enough to see the wiring from an officer’s Taser shoot toward Henry’s back. “I just watched him fall. I watched the smoke leave his body, and then the two cops told me I had to leave.”
>>READ MORE: Man fleeing police electrocuted on SEPTA tracks
Henry was fleeing toward the tunnel when he fell, handcuffs dangling from one wrist, according to both witnesses, who declined to be named for fear of retaliation.
The electrified “third rail” on the Broad Street Line carries 600 volts of electricity, SEPTA reported. That’s five times the voltage that courses through an outlet in your house.
According to Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Capt. Sekou Kinebrew, police arresting Henry about 8:30 p.m. found what appeared to be crack cocaine in his possession. He said he did not know why police initially stopped Henry. Henry was not armed, police said.
The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office has not issued a cause of death. That determination is expected to take 8 to 12 weeks, during which an autopsy and toxicology tests will be performed.
Kinebrew declined to confirm or deny the witnesses’ accounts that a Taser was used. Henry’s death is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the homicide unit, he said.
“Let the investigators get all those facts,” he said, “get all the pieces together.”
However, he said, an internal review of the officers’ conduct was complete and identified no wrongdoing. He declined to release the names of the officers.
“If there are witnesses that have a different account than what we put out, we would invite them to come forward,” Kinebrew said.
A woman who said she witnessed Henry’s death said one officer told her his body camera had recorded the entire incident. She was near the stairs at the station, she said, but close enough to see sparks from the Taser.
“The handcuffs hit the third rail,” she said.
The woman said she got into an argument with the police, as did several other bystanders.
“There was a girl who was taking video. They went over to her and took her phone, and they trashed it,” she said. “The cops kept telling me, ‘You need to leave.’ I said, ‘I’m not going nowhere. You shouldn’t have murdered him like that.’”
>>READ MORE: SEPTA employee fatally struck by train
Kinebrew would not say whether body camera video captured Henry’s death or whether any video was reviewed as part of the police investigation.
SEPTA Transit Police officers were not at the scene when Henry died, spokesperson Andrew Busch said. SEPTA police were notified of the pursuit and arrived 10 to 15 minutes later, after Henry had died. The incident took place on a part of the platform and tracks out of sight of SEPTA’s security cameras.
Henry had previous encounters with police, according to court records. He was convicted of gun possession in 2014 and drug offenses in 2013. He had been arrested about a month before his death on another drug charge.
A friend, James Cade, said Henry was only selling bottled water near the Broad and Olney SEPTA station, trying to make the most of a summer heat wave.
“He told me, ‘This cop keeps messing with me. All I’m trying to do is sell my waters,’” Cade said.
The Philadelphia Police Department’s policy on “less lethal” weapons states that a Taser may be used if a person is “physically aggressive or assaultive, and there is an immediate likelihood that they may injure themselves or others.” The directive states that a less-lethal weapon may not be used in cases in which a person is merely noncompliant.
Henry’s father, Bryant Sr., said his son was “an outgoing kid — bright, smart.”
He did electrical work, dabbled as a party promoter, and was working toward buying a property to fix up and flip. Henry Sr. said he was outraged by what he’s heard from witnesses and by the questions officials won’t answer.
Henry Sr. met the male witness, a stranger to the family, outside the SEPTA station. Others — including the female witness, who said she had spoken with Henry shortly before his arrest — came forward via social media, including through the Instagram account No Gun Zone.
“The police didn’t tell us anything,” he said. “We tried to speak to them, and all they gave us was the number to the medical examiner.”