Berg is one of two legal observers — the trained volunteers who take detailed notes and monitor public demonstrations for civil-rights violations — who filed a lawsuit against the city and the Police Department last week over allegations of brutality during the October protests. The other, Catherine Heite, said in the lawsuit that police “forced her to the ground causing her to strike her head, struck her with impact weapons, shields, feet, and other means.” Then, Heite was arrested, along with a social worker, Bridget Biddle, the third plaintiff in the lawsuit.