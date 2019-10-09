View this post on Instagram

Radical? Why radical? Because wage transparency IS radical.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ **seattle survey link in our bio**⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ After example of the Philly baristas who’ve created a crowdsourced spreadsheet to share their wages, a friend of ours has created one for Seattle coffee workers past and present. Fill it out and tell your friends!⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ From a different city? Create a survey & google doc, then let us know about it!