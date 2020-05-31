For much of the morning, there was little police presence in the commercial area. Around 10:30 a.m., police arrived at Modell’s to disperse the crowd and guard what was left of the store. “Twelve! Twelve!” people yelled to warn their friends, sending many sprinting out of the store, while others stood in defiance to confront the officers with middle fingers. The Police Department’s presence increased as the day went on in an attempt to lock down streets ahead of Sunday’s 6 p.m. curfew.