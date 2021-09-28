A decade is an eon for a big-city school superintendent to stay on the job, and Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said once he got children back into school buildings this September, he knew it was time to think about new leadership.

“Ten years is a long time to be doing this type of work,” Hite said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, saying it was “my choice” to step down as Philadelphia schools chief in August 2022.

“I remain 100% committed to leading the important work ahead in the next year,” the superintendent said.

Hite, 60, said he would not seek another superintendency and hopes to remain in Philadelphia, a city he has grown to love.

“I love the people in this city, whether they were complimentary, or quite frankly, not so,” he said.

Hite announced Monday night he would be leaving the district in August 2022, when his current contract expires, and at the 10-year mark of his superintendency.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney and members of the school board gathered to praise Hite and outline what the search for his replacement will look like.

Kenney thanked Hite for his partnership and service to children, and said the superintendent “has made it possible for Philadelphia schools to begin a new chapter.”

School Board President Joyce Wilkerson said the board will soon engage a search firm and begin the work of looking for a new schools chief. Though it will cast a national net, candidates from Philadelphia will also be sought out and considered.

Public engagement around the superintendent search begins almost immediately; the board will hold 18 listening sessions, both around the city and virtually, in October to inform their work, said Leticia Egea-Hinton, board vice president.

“Philadelphia, we need to hear from you,” Egea-Hinton said.

In January, a panel of 11 members, with parent, teacher, student, principal, organized labor and other voices, will be convened to help shape the superintendent choice, which ultimately belongs to the Kenney-appointed board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.