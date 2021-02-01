“But what we see is you replacing this public forum with smaller ones and new procedures that you have full control over,” Gottschalk, a teacher at Lea Elementary, said at Thursday’s meeting. Teachers, students, and parents were hopeful that the end of the state-controlled School Reform Commission in 2018 would mean the community’s voices would be heard, he said, but “the administration continues to fail in issues big and small at authentic engagement and meaningful collaboration with these stakeholders, to their own harm.”