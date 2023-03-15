The Philadelphia School District is losing another top leader, its second and remaining deputy superintendent

The Philadelphia School District is about to be hit with another leadership blow as Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr.’s last remaining deputy has resigned.

ShaVon Savage, the well-respected deputy superintendent for academic services, is leaving the district near the end of the school year, officials confirmed to The Inquirer.

Savage, who is trained both as a lawyer and educator, is also a former Philadelphia principal and head of the district’s specialized services division.

The news came just five months into Savage’s appointment. Officials did not offer a reason for her departure, or say what her next job will be. Savage was unavailable for comment.

“Ms. Savage continues to be a valuable asset to the district,” spokesperson Monique Braxton said in a statement. “In preparation for her transition, we have launched a national search with the goal of hiring a new Deputy Superintendent for Academic Services to align with her departure from the district in May.”

The school system is already operating without two key chiefs: Uri Monson, deputy superintendent of operations, left in January to become Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget director, and Reggie McNeil, chief operating officer, was tapped by Shapiro to become secretary of general services.

Monson’s position has not yet been filled, and Oz Hill, McNeil’s deputy, is serving as interim deputy chief operating officer.

The tumult among top leaders comes at a tough time for Watlington as he deals with significant and growing environmental issues, tension with City Council, and gun violence that has seen 17 district students killed so far this school year — all less than a year into his job as superintendent.