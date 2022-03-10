With the clock ticking on the end of Superintendent William R. Hite Jr.’s tenure in Philadelphia, officials are set to announce this week three finalists for who will replace him.

Members of the public will be able to meet superintendent candidates in sessions next week, the school board announced Thursday.

What’s not yet clear is who those candidates are.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, each candidate will participate over the course of a day in roundtables with parents, students, teachers and principals, culminating in a town hall. The roundtables will be livestreamed; the town hall will take place in person, and those interested in attending must register.

The three finalists were whittled down from a list of more than 400 candidates, the school board has said. Of that group of 400, 21% have Philadelphia School District experience; 64% are currently working in school administration or work in districts with similar demographics to Philadelphia’s.

Members of the public have said they want candidates who are experienced educators, veteran leaders who have experience working with diverse communities.

A new superintendent is expected to be named this spring.