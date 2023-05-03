Open for just one day, facilities woes have closed this Philly school again

After Building 21 welcomed students back Tuesday following a two-month closure because of asbestos, the West Oak Lane high school closed back down Wednesday — this time because of water damage.

The school will again be virtual at least through Friday.

On Tuesday night, plaster fell from a Building 21 staircase ceiling, apparently from water damage, school district chief operating officer Oz Hill wrote in a letter to district families obtained by The Inquirer. District staff blocked off the stairway, which was unoccupied when the plaster fell, and further inspection also showed water damage in another stairway.

“City of Philadelphia offficials and the district’s Division of Fire and Life Safety assessed the stairwells and collecively concluded that the stairwells should be closed,” Hill wrote. “With these two stairwells closed, the distance staff and students would need to travel to building exits [and] would not meet code requirements.”

Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s health commissioner, walked the building herself Tuesday night, Hill said. More inspection will occur Wednesday.

“We know this is frustrating news on the day after we have celebrated your return,” Hill wrote. “But, the health and well-being of our students and staff must be our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Building 21, on Limekiln Pike, was constructed in 1916 as the Kinsey School.

It initially closed March 1 when damaged asbestos was discovered during a routine federal inspection. The shutdown was further complicated by the discovery of more asbestos-containing material that had erroneously been mischaracterized as safe for decades, and by a hasty relocation plan that was not vetted with staff or parents, and which was eventually rejected by nearly every student.

District officials estimate they would need over least $7 billion dollars to repair or replace all 300-plus school buildings citywide.

The issues are complicated by a fraught relationship between the city and the school system; the district is suing the city over new legislation that gives the city oversight over environment conditions inside schools. And there’s a push on City Council to give an independent authority over issuing bonds and managing district repairs.

In a budget hearing Tuesday, however, district and Council officials struck a more conciliatory note.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.