City Council President Darrell L. Clarke will attempt to pass the legislation that was introduced Thursday before the end of the year. Clarke has said reforming the tax abatement it a top priority for Council this year. It began as an incentive for developers almost 20 years ago. Proponents laud the abatement as growing the city’s overall tax base and lifting the local economy. Critics decry it as a tax break for wealthy developers and homeowners that takes much-needed money from the city and school district.