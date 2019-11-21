Philadelphia City Council will soon consider legislation that would amend the city’s controversial 10-year tax abatement by gradually reducing the size of the tax break for new construction of residential properties every year over the course of the 10 years it’s in effect.
But a different proposal was killed before it could be introduced on Thursday, following last-minute lobbying efforts by developers and the city’s building trades unions. That legislation would have capped the amount in taxes that could be exempt under the abatement. Developers argued it would essentially end the construction of luxury housing and condominiums in the city.
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke will attempt to pass the legislation that was introduced Thursday before the end of the year. Clarke has said reforming the tax abatement it a top priority for Council this year. It began as an incentive for developers almost 20 years ago. Proponents laud the abatement as growing the city’s overall tax base and lifting the local economy. Critics decry it as a tax break for wealthy developers and homeowners that takes much-needed money from the city and school district.
Councilwoman Cindy Bass introduced the bill on Clarke’s behalf. It would reduce the tax break by 10% each year it is in effect. New construction of residential properties would be eligible for a 100% abatement in the first year, 90% in the second year, and so on, decreasing to 10% in the 10th year after construction.
The bill would not change the existing tax abatement for commercial properties or rehabilitation. Those projects would still receive tax exemptions on 100% of their new building value for 10 years. Lawmakers said maintaining the commercial development abatement is important because those projects create jobs.
“This day and this bill is long overdue,” Bass said as she introduced the bill. "It will begin to address the economic inequity that exists in our city. "
City Councilwoman Helen Gym said she saw the bill as an important first step.
“This is only a start,” she said. “There’s certainly more that has to be done when a robust new council takes office in January.”
The bill could still face opposition and lobbying from the business and development community. And critics of the abatement are likely to push for further reform next year at the start of next year’s City Council, which will feature new members, younger members, and the addition of winning Working Families Party candidate Kendra Brooks, who along with Gym has campaigned against the abatement.
As proposed, the bill would take effect on July 1, and the changes would apply to all abatement applications filed after that date. Developers may push for a later implementation date, so that 2020 projects for which they had expected the abatement to be in place can be completed first.
Clarke said he worked with all members of Council while drafting the bill.
“People understood, and they’ve heard the people in terms of making an equitable situation,” he said.