Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told City Council on Thursday that he would not sign pending legislation to change the city’s controversial 10-year tax abatement unless Council members change the bill.
In a letter, Kenney told Council it must delay the start date for new abatement provisions from July, when it was planned to take effect, until at least the beginning of 2021. That would address concerns from developers that the legislation could have a negative impact on construction projects already planned for 2020.
“Please know that if Council were to pass this bill as currently proposed I will not sign it, and it will not become law,” Kenney wrote in the letter, obtained by The Inquirer. “If that were to happen, I look forward to working with you and the other members of the new Council on this issue in 2020.”
City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to advance the current bill, which would reduce the tax abatement for residential new construction by 10 percentage points each year it is in effect. Under the abatement, which has been in effect for two decades, property owners currently pay no taxes on the value of new construction or rehabilitation for a decade. They still pay taxes on the value of the land underneath their buildings.
Because a new City Council term begins in January and Council is set to pass the bill so late in its current session, all bills not signed this month die without the mayor’s signature. Supporters of the abatement have said they would rather compromise on legislation now than wait for a new Council session. Four council seats are turning over next month. Two of the newcomers have said they support abolishing the abatement.
City Council members have said it is time to change the abatement because Philadelphia’s economy is doing better than it was when the incentive was created. Opponents of the abatement have urged Council to eliminate it entirely. blaming it for accelerating gentrification and driving economic inequality in the city.
But the real estate industry has warned that the changes could bring a major slowdown to development in the city. Council wasn’t swayed by developers’ pleas to amend the bill at Tuesday’s hearing, so Kenney’s letter marked a last-ditch effort to reach a compromise between developers and Council.
“If we want to make this change, we must ensure that we get it right,” Kenney wrote.
Kenney said the bill as currently written could also bring a “deluge of building permit requests" between now and July that the Department of Licenses and Inspections would not be prepared to handle.
How the full Council would respond to Kenney’s stance was not immediately clear.
But one supporter of the current legislation, Councilwoman Helen Gym tweeted: “I want to make it clear that I will vote NO on any amendment to change the 10 year tax abatement as it currently stands in Council. It’s embarrassing for our Mayor and City to freak out about tax subsidy reform while residents are being displaced and schools crumble.”
Councilman Allan Domb, a real estate broker himself, said he supports Kenney’s stance. He called it unfair to change the tax break when it impact construction projects already in the pipeline, and he hopes the rest of Council will vote to amend the bill.
“I think he’s right and I’m glad to see he’s taken a stand,” Domb said.
Thursday is the last day to amend legislation this session.