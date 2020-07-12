Under sunny skies, hundreds of teachers and supporters of city school students started marching this morning at 11 a.m. to insist that the Philadelphia School District make racial justice changes they believe are long overdue for the district’s 125,000 students.
The group, some holding signs supporting Black Lives Matter and better funding for city schools, started their march at City Hall, proceeding north toward the district’s Broad Street headquarters. Organizers came well prepared with water, sunscreen, and snacks. They also encouraged people to get tested for COVID-19. Most in the crowd, including students, were donning masks.
The marchers want better treatment for the district’s minority students, including significant changes to curriculum, equity boards in schools, and the cleanup of toxic buildings.
Last week, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced several measures aimed at addressing the concerns, including a district-wide equity coalition, antiracist staff training, and changes to curriculum and other district policies. More than half of the district’s students are Black, one in five are Hispanic, and 7% are Asian.
At least three district school board members attended the rally. “There’s urgency,” said member Angela McIver, about the equity and antiracist issues. “We need to push this.”
”We’re not free unless we’re all free,” Keziah Ridgeway, a history teacher at Northeast High, told the crowd as the rally for Black lives got underway. “Walk as if you are transforming education with your feet.”
Stretched curb-to-curb across Philadelphia’s wide major artery, the voices of hundreds of district teachers, students and supporters could be heard echoing off Broad Street’s cavernous buildings. Over the beat of drumming students, the marchers chanted for change, “When Black students are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back,” went the chants, “No justice, no peace. Abolish school police!”
As the peaceful march reached district headquarters, musicians took to its steps to declare their intentions in song. “We’re fighting for our children. We shall not be moved,” sung parent and longtime supporter of antiracism, Tamara Anderson.
The concerns extend to some of Pennsylvania’s elite public schools. Standing outside renowned Julia Masterman school, a group of current students and alumni protested over the treatment of Black students.
“I never understand why staff would target me and my Black classmates about our shorts,” a Masterman student said. Students should not be defined by their Blackness, but by their intelligence, she said.
Mariame Sissoko, a recent graduate of Central High, said the district continues to criminalize Black and brown students. “We have counselors who despite their best efforts do not know how to counteract the effects of anti-Black racism.” The district’s teaching force is overwhelmingly white.
Central student Sheyla Street, the daughter State Sen. Sharif Street, decried the low percentage of Black students in magnet schools like hers. As a Black student, she has been singled out and her academic abilities doubted, Street said.
“Let’s show Black students that the Philadelphia School District does care about them, and they matter here,” she said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.