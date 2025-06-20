Philadelphia summer heat: How to stay cool, avoid heat exhaustion, and find public pools and cooling centers

A heat advisory is in effect for the Philadelphia region, with humidity pushing the heat index well into the 90s — and this is only the beginning. Forecasters say a prolonged and potentially dangerous heat wave is expected to arrive Sunday, with temperatures likely climbing toward triple digits next week.

Extreme heat can be more than just uncomfortable — it poses serious health risks, especially for children, older adults, and people without access to air-conditioning.

Whether you’re looking to cool off, protect your health, or help someone else stay safe, this guide has everything you need: from public pool openings and cooling centers to tips on heat illness, home cooling, and pet safety.

Philadelphia’s public pools are a vital way to stay cool during the summer — especially during a heat wave. This year, more than 60 pools will open on a rolling basis through late June, depending on staffing and repairs. The city also offers swim lessons and spraygrounds, and you can find detailed information about locations, hours, and accessibility through the Parks & Rec Finder tool.

If you don’t have AC at home, there are still ways to beat the heat. This guide shares practical tips like using cold compresses, taking cool showers, blocking sunlight during the day, and placing fans strategically to create airflow. It also offers advice on when to leave home for cooler public spaces like libraries, malls, or cooling centers.

When temperatures spike, the city opens designated cooling centers at libraries, recreation centers, and senior centers. These spaces provide air-conditioning, seating, and in some cases, water or medical staff. This guide breaks down how heat emergencies are declared and where you can go for relief if your home gets too hot.

Extreme heat affects animals, too. Dogs can overheat quickly during midday walks, and hot pavement can burn their paws. This article explains how to keep pets safe — from staying hydrated and limiting activity to knowing when it’s too hot for a walk. It also covers tips for cats, heat-sensitive breeds, and what not to do (like leaving pets in cars).

Knowing the signs of heat-related illness can be lifesaving. This guide walks you through symptoms of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke — and what to do if someone is showing signs. You’ll also find prevention tips, like how much water to drink, when to rest, and what to avoid during the hottest parts of the day.

Some parts of Philadelphia heat up more than others due to fewer trees, more pavement, and tightly packed buildings. This story explains the “urban heat island” effect and how it puts certain residents at higher risk. It also looks at what data shows about the city’s hottest blocks and what efforts are being made to address the disparity.

Summers in Philly are hotter, more humid, and less variable than they used to be. Nights are staying warmer, muggy days are more frequent, and “cool breaks” between hot spells are becoming rare. An Inquirer analysis shows average temps have climbed 2 degrees over the past 30 years, and dew points are rising too — making it harder for the body to cool down. While heat-related deaths are down, experts say the risks remain, especially for vulnerable residents in poorly ventilated homes.

