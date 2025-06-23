Peco says power to all Philly-area customers will be restored today amid heat wave

About 5,800 Peco customers in the Philadelphia region were facing Monday’s heat without power.

Last week’s powerful storms knocked out power to 372,000 customers, according to spokesperson Ben Armstrong, making it one of the 20 most-impactful storms in the company’s 144-year history.

“We saw whole trees uprooted,” Armstrong said. “The damage was a combination of water-soaked grounds due to the significant amount of rain we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks… and the damaging straight-line winds we saw in many parts of our service territory.”

Peco expects to have power restored to everyone across the region by Monday evening at the latest, aided by nearly 3,000 workers from nine different states who have been helping to restore power since the storm hit.

PJM, which manages the electrical grid in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and 10 other states, issued a hot-weather alert that extends through Wednesday as a heat wave blankets the region. Temperatures could reach as high as 100 degrees in Philadelphia for the first time in 13 years.

Despite that, Peco doesn’t anticipate major issues associated with the heat, and doesn’t have plans to issue any voltage reductions to its customers.

“It’s entirely possible we could see some minor issues across the local energy grid,” Armstrong said. “But if that does happen, we do have resiliency in our infrastructure that gives us the ability to reroute the flow of power to continue to meet the needs of our customers.”

Peco offered some tips to customers looking to lower their electric bills during the summer months. They include: