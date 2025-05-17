After the wettest four days in over a year, the Philly region is about to experience May at its best

It turned out to be a surprisingly tranquil Saturday, the onset of what should be a modest run of refreshingly splendid weather.

But the cancellation of the Stotesbury Regatta on the Schuylkill because of high water levels wasn’t about what happened Saturday.

It was all about what was the rainiest four days in Philadelphia in over a year, when the official rain total — 3.08 inches — was nearly quadruple of what fell in all of September and October, combined.

Plus, the river which meanders from the upstate coal country had ingested considerable quantities of water outside the city. “There’s been a lot of rain to contend with to our west and to our north,” said Nick Guzzo, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

And in all directions. (And, yes, drought advisories do remain in effect.)

Some areas, including Northeast Philadelphia and towns in South Jersey measured two and three inches of rain on Wednesday. But heavy showers were more widespread on Friday, said Carl Erickson, a forecasting supervisor at AccuWeather Inc.

“Basically, a wall of water came in from the northwest,” said Erickson.

Along with waterfall downpours, a tornado was confirmed in Collings Lake, Atlantic County, and the weather service is investigating a second possible twister in Franklinville, Gloucester County.

No major injuries were reported, but parts of Chester County turned Venetian for a few hours Friday as the rains came in a hurry.

A total of 3.83 inches was measured in Oxford, and water rescues were executed in Caln Township and Modena.

The East Branch of the Brandywine Creek reached “minor” flood stage during the afternoon, as did the Delaware River at Burlington. The Schuylkill at 30th Street reached the “action” stage but did not slosh over.

Why it has been so wet in the Philly region

For the last several days the atmosphere has been shirt-soaking sultry, and it was more or less a matter of time before disturbances rippled through the region and wrung out some of the copious moisture.

It was no surprise that some of the storms were powerful, said Erickson.

“It doesn’t really take much, especially with that stronger May sun, for things to bubble up,” he said.

On Saturday, the region was spared encores as the upper-air system affecting the East decided to pick on areas to the north, he said.

Why are the drought advisories still in effect

When the updated inter-agency U.S. Drought Monitor is posted on Thursday, chances are that it will show significantly improved conditions in the region as this has been quite a rainy period in the city and all seven neighboring counties.

While no mandatory restrictions are in force, the advisories remain in effect in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and are likely to do so for a awhile.

The reason? The region is still recovering from the record-dry conditions of September and October, the latter was the first month in Philly records dating to 1872 in which no measurable rain was observed at the official measuring station.

What is the outlook for the week ahead?

Saturday evidently was just a teaser. A front came through, drying out the atmosphere.

Sunday; Monday; and Tuesday, primary election day, are expected to be sunny and dry with highs in the 70s.

Some significant rain is possible Wednesday, Erickson said, but nothing likely to touch off floods, or spawn tornados.

Inquirer correspondent Owen Hewitt contributed to this article.