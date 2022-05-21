With the temperature already at an ice-cream liquefying 92 degrees by 1 p.m., Philadelphia was making a run at a record Saturday, with an even better shot at setting a more-impressive one on Sunday.

Away from the beaches, not even the Shore towns were providing much refuge from a vigorous pre-summer pulse of warmth that has triggered heat advisories from Wilmington to Burlington, Vt., said Jason Franklin, the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

It had reach 92 at Pomona, 10 miles inland, he said.

» READ MORE: Here's how to keep cool

The weather service actually shaved off a degree or two from Philly’s forecast high for Saturday, but it still was expected to crest past 95, which is the standing record for the date, set in 1934.

The leftover moisture from Friday’s rains are keeping the temperature from going even higher, Franklin said, since the sun has to divert more of its energy to evaporation.

However, the water vapor and the “urban heat island” effect are expected to conspire to set a record Sunday, and execute a May rarity.

» READ MORE: Don't forget to drink your water

The forecast low for Sunday morning, 75, would be the highest minimum for a May 22 in records dating to the 1870s. In fact, it would mark the first time that the official reading had failed to go below 75 before May 28.

Highs of 90 or better aren’t all that unusual early in the warm seasons — it happened on three consecutive days in April 1990, and this marks the 60th anniversary of a significant pre-summer heat wave

But this degree of nighttime warming, a well-documented symptom of climate change, is notable. Increased water vapor generated by rising temperatures evidently is inhibiting overnight cooling by inhibiting the escape of daytime warming, particularly in urbanized areas.

“The urban environment keeps the heat and doesn’t let it go,” Franklin said. “All the concrete just radiates all the heat back.”

» READ MORE: Yes, the nights are getting warmer

If you’re looking to cool off, you might check out the Dakotas, where a freeze warning is in effect. It is not uncommon for the West to be frigid while the East bakes, and vice versa. That’s a byproduct of the areal extent of the upper-air systems that govern weather.

A closer option would be the Atlantic Ocean, where surf temperatures still are in the mid-50s. But Franklin advises bathers to exercise caution.

“They’re going to get the shock of their lives when they put their feet in the water,” he said.

This story will be updated.