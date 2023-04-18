8-foot alligator rescued in North Philly

On Monday, ACCT Philly rescued its third alligator this spring. Well, fourth if you count the three-foot-long caiman it rescued at FDR Park in early March — the one that started gatorgate, really.

And, no, it’s not normal for so many gators to be passing through the organization, said Sarah Barnett, executive director of ACCT Philly.

“I think what happened was the caiman story went viral and people realized that we take them in, which is good,” said Barnett. “We wanted people to realize we take them in so they don’t release them otherwise.”

ACCT Philly said the latest rescue is an eight-foot alligator that was purchased as a baby in 2012. The alligator was living in a Hunting Park home, behind a padlocked enclosure in a basement, according to ACCT Philly. Last week, a woman called the shelter saying her partner owned the animal, but they’d split. She asked whether they could take the reptile.

The alligator is now living in a kennel that is locked in a room at ACCT Philly. Initial plans to send him to Michigan fell through because he’s too big to fit on a plane.

ACCT Philly is now seeking other permanent accommodations closer to the area, but that means future alligators may have to be sent elsewhere because one alligator will be taking up a significant amount of space.

The organization will not be pursuing charges because it doesn’t want people to release their exotic animals when they need assistance.

Barnett said recent rescues have helped the shelter better position itself to handle animals like alligators as it’s now had to become quickly acquainted with organizations that can offer these animals sanctuary.

Two other alligators were recently rescued from a sick owner’s home in North Philly.

Still, not all rescues are success stories. Take the viral caiman roaming FDR Park. The reptile was ultimately euthanized by state officials in a possible misunderstanding.

And rescuing these animals puts pressure on ACCT Philly’s resources at a time it says shelters are struggling to find homes for pets, especially dogs. Barnett said most people who wanted to foster or adopt, already did in the first years of the pandemic. Rising inflation is causing some to surrender their dogs.

ACCT takes in about 1,000 animals that aren’t dogs or cats each year, she said.

“Trying to go above and beyond for some of these animals really does cost us,” said Barnett.