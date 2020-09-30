Donald Trump’s viral quote from Tuesday’s debate — “Bad things happen in Philadelphia” — already seems well on its way to becoming a city slogan.

Not only has social media been blowing up with Philadelphians’ fiery and funny responses, but shirts, masks (because 2020), and other merchandise are already being made.

If you’re looking to embrace the message, here’s a running list of some things you can purchase that say “Bad things happen in Philadelphia":

T-shirts touting "Bad things in Philadelphia."
Bad Things Philly / Poly Cotton Hell
  • Magnets. One that lists some of Philly’s “bad things:" the Constitutional Convention, cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, the Declaration of Independence, Ben Franklin, the Liberty Bell, and democracy. It is being sold for $7 to $9 depending on the size.
  • Wine glasses. A simple glass with the message on one side and the skyline on the back will cost you $10.
A "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" wine glass by Etsy shop 3WishesByJeannie
3WishesByJeannie / Etsy
A Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia hat by Etsy shop Sports Universe
Sports Universe
