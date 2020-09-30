Donald Trump’s viral quote from Tuesday’s debate — “Bad things happen in Philadelphia” — already seems well on its way to becoming a city slogan.
Not only has social media been blowing up with Philadelphians’ fiery and funny responses, but shirts, masks (because 2020), and other merchandise are already being made.
If you’re looking to embrace the message, here’s a running list of some things you can purchase that say “Bad things happen in Philadelphia":
- Shirts. So, so many shirts. There are long and short-sleeved tees and hoodies with drawings of the Philly skyline or Independence Hall. You can buy them for between $24 and $48. There’s also an orange short-sleeved T-shirt with Gritty’s eyes looking over the Philly skyline. You can buy one for $16.50. Another one reads “Bad[ass] things happen in Philadelphia" and features an image of the liberty bell, and costs between $23 and $33 depending on the style. A tee with the words in cool, multicolored script can be yours for $13. A tee with red, white, and blue lettering that reads “Bad things happen in Philadelphia #scrapple” may be more appropriate for lovers of the mushy breakfast meat. You can buy that one for $19.
- Computer stickers. For a few dollars each, you can get one featuring Gritty dressed as Trump next to Trump’s words, and another that centers around the Philly skyline.
- Mugs. One with the words printed in the style of the TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is going for $23. Another with Trump’s face costs $15. A simple clay one with just the words is for sale for $38.
- Magnets. One that lists some of Philly’s “bad things:" the Constitutional Convention, cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, the Declaration of Independence, Ben Franklin, the Liberty Bell, and democracy. It is being sold for $7 to $9 depending on the size.
- Wine glasses. A simple glass with the message on one side and the skyline on the back will cost you $10.
- Face masks. A blue one with the words printed on the front is available for $10.
- Christmas ornaments. One with the words on a green background is going for $14.
- Hats. A winter hat with the words written in the style of the logo for Netflix’s Stranger Things is available for $15. A MAGA-red baseball cap with the words above the brim is going for $27. An Eagles green one is $29.99.