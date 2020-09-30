At the end of a disaster of a first presidential debate on Tuesday, President Donald Trump invoked our city, saying “Bad things happen in Philadelphia."
To no one’s surprise, loyal Philadelphians responded in force on social media. Some replied with serious offense, while others made a joke of the president’s rambling remarks, which were false in the description of poll watchers being blocked from the first day of in-person early voting in the city.
Political officials weighed in, including councilmember Jamie Gauthier and U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle.
Gauthier, a Democrat representing West and Southwest Philadelphia, said Trump needs to “keep Philly out of his mouth” and vowed not to let him intimidate voters.
Added Boyle, a Congressman from the city, “great things happen in Philly." He went on to list the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution — and of course the Flyers' viral mascot, Gritty.
City Commissioner Al Schmidt, who oversees elections and voter registration, echoed that message, keeping his list of “good things” short with just a photo of the Constitution.
Kyle Lowry, the Philadelphia native and former Villanova basketball star who now plays for the Toronto Raptors, chimed in and urged fellow Philadelphians to vote.
Speaking of sports, Philly sports fans also got in on the action, joking that Trump’s message was a reminder of the recent failings of the city’s beloved sports teams.
Some took it in another direction, insinuating Gritty could take Trump in a fight.
But just in case those in other parts of the country were worried, Philadelphians also marked themselves “safe” from the bad things.
It didn’t long for artists and fashion designers to get in on the action, too. Dozens of shirts, wall hangings, and other decor with the words “Bad things happen in Philadelphia” were already on sale on the online marketplace Etsy as of early Wednesday morning.