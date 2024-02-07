Boathouse Row to soon be relit with LED, and you can even book the ‘dancing’ lights

Philadelphia’s iconic Boathouse Row, which has stood dark at night for the past year, will soon be relit with a new programmable system containing 6,400 LED lights that will allow for 16 million color combinations — and you can even “book” them for your birthday.

A public ceremony with short light show is planned for March 7, 2024.

The famed lights illuminating Boathouse Row for four decades along the Schuylkill went dark in March 2023 to allow crews to install what officials call a transformative upgrade. The new lights will not only be able to change color, but able to sparkle or “dance” among boathouses, and fade from one to the next. It was hoped the project would be complete by the holidays in December. But the project was extended because of supply chain issues.

Officials say the Boathouse Row Lights can be booked for special events, holidays, sponsored shows, and individual requests. The fees would go to ongoing maintenance of the lights.

Fairmount Park Conservancy partnered with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation on the $2.1 million project.

“The light reflected on the Schuylkill from Boathouse Row is there as we celebrate big moments as a City,” Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Orlando Rendon said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to the project funders, and our partners at Fairmount Park Conservancy for preserving and modernizing the historic lighting traditions that make Boathouse Row such a cherished public space for all Philadelphians.”

Maura McCarthy, CEO of the nonprofit Fairmount Park Conservancy, said her staff “worked tirelessly to return this cherished symbol to the shining status it deserves to be.” Funds to replace the lights and underwrite the lighting project were provided by the Joanna McNeil Trust and the City of Philadelphia.

The lights were first strung along the 19th century boathouses in 1979, becoming a recognizable feature that lit up the East side of the Schuylkill. Boathouse Row first started using LED lighting in 2005, and the system was refurbished in 2016. However, the system was struggling with connectivity, power outages, and problems with mountings.

The new system was completely replaced with durable electrical housing boxes designed to protect against weather and wildlife.

To install the system, the Schuylkill Navy coordinated with the 15 rowing clubs that occupy the 12 buildings. Women-owned, and Philadelphia-based, The Lighting Practice, which has offices in Philadelphia, Dallas, and New York City, designed the array and upgraded system. Eagle Industrial Electric was the on-site contractor. Nanometer made custom lighting materials.

During the past year, some boat houses took the opportunity to make repairs to areas previously inaccessible because of the lights. Some houses had their roofs replaced. Some had their exteriors painted.

The new system feeds to a central control at Lloyd Hall. The lights are scheduled to go on at sunset and off at sunrise.

Officials say it will cost from $1,000 to $6,000 to book the lights, depending on the use. The lights would be programmed by the staff of Fairmount Park Conservancy through a custom web application. People interested in making a request can email info@boathouserowlights.org or visit boathouserowlights.org.