A Philadelphia gay bar posted a notice on Facebook last week: It was “officially closed due to hate.” The post was a photo of a flier, which blamed its lack of a liquor license on a “well connected wealthy man" motivated by hate.
Comments poured in from disappointed customers and community members who began digging into the man, real estate developer David Singer, who has no direct connection with the operations of the bar, Boxers PHL, an outpost of a chain of sports bars that serve an LGBTQ clientele. People were angry — it was another example of the shuttering of a bar in the city’s Gayborhood — and some showed up at the bar Sunday for a fundraiser to support the 20 employees newly out of a job.
Singer, who’s owned a building next to Boxers and has had a presence in the neighborhood for years, said he’s not motivated by hate or homophobia. He said he tried to intervene in a liquor-license transfer out of concerns related to health-code violations and his intervention isn’t what shuttered the bar. State records show the owners themselves put the liquor license in “safekeeping” status at the end of January, a temporary pause they could undo at any time.
“They have literally closed themselves,” Singer said, “and are trying to pin it on other people.”
Boxers PHL opened in October 2014 at 13th and Walnut Streets, marking the first Boxers location outside New York City. Owned by Bob Fluet and Robert Hynds, the chain that has three locations in New York has been described as the “gay Hooters.” Neither Fluet nor Hynds responded to requests for comment.
The pair has been in the process of selling the Philadelphia location to local restaurant owners Imer Dedja and his son Tim Dedja, who own spots like the seafood restaurants the Boiling House in Cherry Hill and the Boiling Pot in Old City, according to William Morrin, a liquor law attorney representing Tim Dedja.
A Philadelphia location no longer appears on the Boxers website and employees said Tim Dedja has handled day-to-day operations for months. Morrin said he intended to continue to operate the business as a similar LGBTQ-friendly sports bar.
Morrin said the agreement of sale was contingent on the liquor license transferring from Fluet and Hynds to Tim Dedja, but that process was delayed, largely due to Singer’s intervention, and “the deal basically fell apart" in the meantime. Citing “legal and confidentiality reasons,” Morrin declined to explain further why the agreement was terminated. Imer and Tim Dedja didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Singer, who owns the frame shop and apartments in the building next to Boxers, said he filed a petition to intervene with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to halt the license transfer because he said the Dedjas have “a history of health code violations." He highlighted that Imer Dedja was listed as the “person in charge” — typically referring to a manager or operator — of Silence Dogood’s Tavern and Big Ass Slices in Old City, which city inspectors last summer issued a 48-hour cease operations order following a handful of violations, including the discovery of mouse droppings and cockroaches. Dedja was not the owner.
Singer said he has “a duty” to the residents of his property to be sure the new licensees are asked about the code violations publicly.
PLCB rules stipulate petitions to intervene can be filed by property owners within 500 feet of a business, as well as anyone with knowledge of the “reputation” of the applicant. A public hearing will be scheduled for the parties to present their cases, and the PLCB will make the final call on whether to approve the license transfer.
A PLCB spokesperson said a hearing hasn’t yet been scheduled.
Morrin said Singer’s concerns about health code violations are “baseless” and “not sufficient grounds for blocking the transfer." He said he wouldn’t comment further on Singer’s motivation.
Ben Ablao Jr., general manager at Boxers PHL, said the flier and Facebook posting “didn’t make any speculation that it was homophobia.” He said he and the Dedjas were iced out by Singer through the license-transfer process.
“We had the feeling it was coming from hate, which I understand is a strong word," he said. "[Singer] didn’t like something. We don’t know if it was the bar, the clientele, the new owners, the old owners. There was some type of quote-unquote hate there.”
Singer called the accusations “hurtful and untrue.”
Whatever the reason, Boxers is now in a holding pattern. Morrin said he’s hopeful a deal can be reached. In the meantime, the bar raised more than $3,000 for employees on Sunday, and a GoFundMe “virtual tip jar” has been started for them, too.
“We’ve seen a lot of support from many of the clients and customers,” Ablao said. “I’m going on the assumption that this is just temporary.”