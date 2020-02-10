Singer, who owns the frame shop and apartments in the building next to Boxers, said he filed a petition to intervene with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to halt the license transfer because he said the Dedjas have “a history of health code violations." He highlighted that Imer Dedja was listed as the “person in charge” — typically referring to a manager or operator — of Silence Dogood’s Tavern and Big Ass Slices in Old City, which city inspectors last summer issued a 48-hour cease operations order following a handful of violations, including the discovery of mouse droppings and cockroaches. Dedja was not the owner.