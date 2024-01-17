2024 Broad Street Run date and start time are announced

Broad Street Run participants and spectators, get ready for a rewind. This year’s edition marks a return to the race’s traditional ways, with a little spin due to a baseball game.

The 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on May 5, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday. Runners will be able to cross the finish line in the Navy Yard for the first time in three years, and spectators are encouraged to cheer along the course.

The starting time is getting pushed half an hour earlier, to 7:30 a.m., to accommodate a Phillies game.