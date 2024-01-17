Skip to content
2024 Broad Street Run date and start time are announced

The race will finish in the Navy Yard for the first time in three years.

Runners approach the finish line in the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run on 11th Street in South Philadelphia on April 30, 2023.
Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Broad Street Run participants and spectators, get ready for a rewind. This year’s edition marks a return to the race’s traditional ways, with a little spin due to a baseball game.

The 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on May 5, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday. Runners will be able to cross the finish line in the Navy Yard for the first time in three years, and spectators are encouraged to cheer along the course.

The starting time is getting pushed half an hour earlier, to 7:30 a.m., to accommodate a Phillies game.