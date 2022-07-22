A city pool in Kensington was shut down on Thursday when three females caused a disturbance and physically assaulted the staff, then vandalized three cars, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., staff at McVeigh Recreation Center at D and East Ontario Streets attempted to eject the females for “unruly behavior” but they refused to leave and instead engaged in taunting and threatening of staff, police said.

The staff shut down the pool and the other occupants exited without an issue, police said.

The three females, for whom police did not provide approximate ages or further descriptions, allegedly attempted to follow staff into the recreation building and the confrontation became physical as staff tried to prevent them from entering.

Afterward, the females allegedly vandalized three vehicles parked outside.

At some point, two males got into the building and took a bag belonging to an employee, but the bag was recovered, police said. Another employee reported that a bag was taken from her vehicle.

The females then fled the scene.

Five people reported minor injuries, police said.

Around an hour later, the city Department of Parks & Recreation announced that a pool pop-up event scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed

The event was described as teen-only lifeguard lessons with food and prizes.

The department did not give an explanation for the postponement.