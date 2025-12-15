These government buildings and services are delayed due to snowy weather today

Philadelphia’s first large snowfall has hit the streets, delaying the city’s opening.

City of Philadelphia offices delayed their openings until 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 15, after four inches of snow accumulated across the city overnight. Local schools are also on a two-hour delay.

Advertisement

All cases and hearings in Philadelphia Courts, both in-person and virtual, scheduled for today will be held two hours later than originally scheduled.

Trash and recycling pickup remain unaffected and operate on their regular schedule.

Bitter cold temperatures hit the region last night, allowing many of the roads locals use to commute to work to get icy overnight. The region saw snowfall totals ranging from 4.2 inches at the Philadelphia International Airport to 7 or 8 inches in some suburbs, said Alex Staarmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

The Office of Emergency Management urges all travelers to use caution on sidewalks and roads as “cold temperatures can create refreeze and black ice conditions and high wind gusts can cause blowing snow and reduce visibility while driving,” the office shared in a statement. Drivers can check road conditions before leaving home at 511pa.com.

The Office of Homeless Services has declared an “Enhanced Cold Blue,” opening warming centers for anyone across the city to visit. Extra outreach teams will engage with people they see living or sleeping outdoors. Find a warming center using the city’s online map tool.

Severe cold can negatively impact your health and home. OEM has shared an online guide on bracing for the cold weather and protecting your household.