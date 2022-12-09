The plywood box enclosing the statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Park must be removed by the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled on Friday.

It’s the latest development in the lengthy battle over the statue. It became a flash point and was covered with plywood amid racial justice protests in June 2020, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Then the Historical Commission voted to remove it, and the legal fight began. Italian-American groups in the area have fought to preserve the statue.

According to Friday’s ruling, the City of Philadelphia is directed to remove the plywood structure, reversing a 2021 court order that allowed the city to keep the box standing. Commonwealth President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt handed down Friday’s decision.

The City sought the statue’s removal during the two year legal battle, with the group Friends of Marconi Plaza seeking to preserve it. Since October, the box has been painted green, white, and red, the colors of the Italian flag.

This is a developing story and will be updated.