Curious Philly, answering questions big and small, is back
Want to know something about Philly?
You’re in the right place.
After taking a short break, Curious Philly is back in full swing to answer all kinds of questions, big and small. Whether you’re struggling to understand a regional quirk, trying to learn if that local legend is actually true, or wondering whatever happened to, we’re here to help. Is Philadelphia Cream Cheese actually from Philadelphia? No. Do Philly’s streets run from hardwood to soft? Yes. What’s the latest with the 1-95 overcap park? Still in progress.
So, what do you want (or need) to know right now? Just ask.
Still curious? Need inspiration? Catch up on other questions we’ve answered.
