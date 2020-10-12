Philadelphia’s East Passyunk neighborhood is set to redesign its logo in a “long overdue” step to correct the image’s misrepresentation of the region’s indigenous people.
The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District said in a statement that it is “in the process” of making the change.
“Aside from being long overdue, the update is needed to address the misrepresentation of indigenous people,” the district said, “that has inaccurately linked the silhouette of a Native American with the etymology of the Passyunk name from its Lenape roots.”
The decades-old neighborhood logo depicts a person wearing a Western Plains headdress, which would not have been worn by the Lenape people.
People have been calling for the logo’s removal for years. In 2018, South Philadelphia writer Imran Siddiquee penned a piece for City Lab with the headline “The Casual Racism of a Philadelphia Neighborhood’s Manhole Covers.” Siddiquee wrote that the logo appears constantly in the neighborhood, on the manhole covers beneath pedestrians’ feet and in orange signs hanging above the street.
“What’s harder to locate is any official explanation as to why the image — of a person in a Native headdress — is on the ground in the first place, or how it came to represent the area,” the Siddiquee wrote. The piece likened the logo to racist “Indian Head” imagery, which historically appeared in advertisements that placed bounties on the heads of indigenous people.
Conversations about the trendy neighborhood’s ubiquitous logo intensified. The chief justice and councilman-at-large of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape tribal nation’s Supreme Court told The Inquirer in 2019 that the image didn’t represent his people in a historically accurate way. Indigenous rights activists echoed his concern, saying the logo was offensively stereotypical.
In response, the improvement district’s executive director, Adam Leiter, said the group was “open to furthering the discussion, connecting it with education, and making sure the neighborhood continues to evolve.”
In the year and a half that followed, the country and region have experienced a reckoning with systemic racism. This summer, the Black Lives Matter movement, spurned by the police killing of George Floyd, once again brought conversations about Native imagery to the forefront.
At school districts across the region, students have pushed for the banning of mascots and team names that appropriate the cultures of indigenous people. The Washington NFL team retired its previous name, a Native American slur that it had been called for nearly 87 years.
Now, the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District appears to have taken the next step in the neighborhood evolution it committed to in 2019.
No one from the group could immediately be reached for comment early Monday — which, depending on where you live, is Columbus Day, a holiday that celebrates the explorer who contributed to the genocide of indigenous people, or Indigenous Peoples' Day, which honors them.
It was not immediately clear whether the district had decided what its logo redesign would look like, how long changing it would take, and what the process would include.
The district said the redesign would be changed on all print and digital signage for the neighborhood. It plans to work with the Ramapough Lenape Nation, the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, and local civic associations, it said, to mark the history of the Lenape people with an official plaque or marker.