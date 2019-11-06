His Facebook pages are littered with photos of him brandishing guns and knives under captions such as “coming to a synagogue near you.” He routinely shared disturbing right-wing memes, including one depicting a bleeding woman hanged for dating outside of her race.
And when others online challenged Fred C. Arena, an avowed white supremacist and internet troll from Salem, N.J., he boasted of past successes doxxing and haranguing a rival until “he wanted to kill himself.”
But now — nearly two weeks after the former Philadelphia Navy Yard employee was charged with lying to the FBI about his ties to white nationalist groups — a federal judge must decide whether that long record of racist vitriol and online harassment makes him an actual safety risk or just another blowhard with an internet connection and extremist views.
Prosecutors are expected to push during a hearing Wednesday to hold Arena without bail until his trial, calling him a danger to the community and potential witnesses in their case.
Arena’s attorney, Brian J. Zeiger, says government lawyers are seeking to jail his client solely for his distasteful beliefs. At a court hearing last week, Zeiger balked at prosecutors’ assertions that Arena’s racist Facebook posts and photos with guns were proof that he posed an imminent danger and argued that the alleged crime — lying to federal agents — was not serious enough to warrant pretrial detention.
“Every single thing in those photos is legal under the First and Second Amendments,” Zeiger said. “It’s not illegal to be a member of one of those groups.”
Instead, Arena, 41, who has no criminal record, stands charged with repeatedly lying about his membership in the white nationalist group Vanguard America.
The organization marched in the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., which sparked violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters that left one woman dead.
Arena’s name surfaced as a Vanguard member nearly a year later, when the alternative media site Unicorn Riot unmasked him based on pseudonymous postings to white supremacist chat groups. FBI agents interviewed him days later, but Arena allegedly denied any association with the group.
Prosecutors also say Arena lied on an application for national security clearance that he submitted in January as part of his job as a government contractor at the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility, the area of the Navy Yard where the military houses out-of-work ships.
When asked on the form whether he had ever been a member of an organization that “used or advocated the use of force or violence to prevent others from exercising their constitutional rights,” he answered “no.”
Arena has denied the allegations and has remained in custody since Oct. 25, when FBI agents arrested him. He was fired from his job last week.
But the issue of his guilt in his criminal case is distinct from whether he is too dangerous to be granted bail. There are no allegations of violence in his underlying charges and federal sentencing guidelines suggest a prison sentence of less than a year if he’s convicted, though prosecutors have said they are likely to ask the court to exceed that.
The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly protected even hateful or inflammatory speech, saying it crosses the line into illegality only when it is likely to provoke violence.
But in an age where mass shooters routinely post hate-filled manifestos online before their attacks, the line between what is just offensive and what is a harbinger of specific danger has become hazier, said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.
“I certainly think authorities have a defensible claim for [detaining] someone allegedly from an extremist organization who has a cache of weapons,” Levin said, after reviewing Arena’s case.
Still, the question of Arena’s threat level has given U.S. Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge pause.
“This is obviously an atypical case,” he after reviewing Arena’s social media postings during a hearing last week. “Those images, I think we would all agree, are offensive. It’s offensive to me. But offensive is one thing; acting out is another.”
He urged prosecutors to return to court Wednesday with evidence that the defendant posed a specific danger to government witnesses or others.
In a filing Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph A. Labar said he has plenty — including alleged social media posts that detail Arena’s apparent obsession with anyone he believed to be feeding information about him to the FBI.
“One day they are going to feel my wrath,” Arena said in one January post cited by prosecutors in which he concluded a former ally was cooperating with law enforcement.
He allegedly boasted of posting the man’s number on Facebook and inviting others to harass him. And later, Arena told an online associate he drove to the suspected informant’s home outside Charlottesville and took a selfie of himself next to the town sign while holding a knife.
“We drove [him] so crazy, he was ready to kill himself,” Arena allegedly wrote.
Prosecutors also say Arena made online and verbal threats to former romantic partners, at least one of whom the FBI had questioned.
“He threatened to sever intimate parts of the women’s bodies and store the parts in a jar,” Labar wrote. He allegedly used a burner phone to call another woman and tell her he would “eat [her] alive” and cut her throat — remarks Arena claims were made in jest.
“It is clear that Arena poses a serious threat of witness intimidation and obstruction of justice,” Labar said. “For that reason, he should be detained.”
Zeiger maintains his client’s online mouthiness is not a true indicator of how he might act in public. He urged Strawbridge, the magistrate judge, last week not to give into heated political feelings about Arena’s views and to “restore calm” with a rational decision based on the facts.
“It’s 2019,” he said. “Surely we can do that.”