Police ID man wanted in fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old girl in West Philly

Police on Monday identified a 40-year-old man wanted for allegedly driving a vehicle that investigators say fatally struck a 14-year-old girl late last month in a hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia.

Marvin Wicker, of the 5900 block of Haverford Avenue, has a criminal conviction record dating back to 2006, including for gun violations and aggravated indecent assault.

Wicker has a lifetime requirement to register with Pennsylvania’s sex-offender registry.

According to court records, Wicker has two active retail theft cases stemming from arrests that occurred in Montgomery County in July and in Philadelphia in August.

On Sept. 26 just before 9:40 p.m., Dawn Watson was walking home with her mother and was crossing the street on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue when she was struck by someone driving a dark-colored sedan at a high speed, police said.

The teen, who was just blocks from home at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, police followed a tip to the 5800 block of Girard Avenue and found the 2011 Mercedes Benz E 350 that they believe struck the teen.

Police on Monday said Wicker is wanted on charges of homicide by vehicle and related offenses and said he may be operating a silver two-door Chevrolet Cobalt

Wicker is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run or Wicker’s whereabouts can contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 3181.