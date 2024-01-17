Spike Eskin to return to 94.1 WIP to replace Jon Marks

Once again, there will be two Eskins at 94.1 WIP.

Spike Eskin, the station’s former program director who left in 2021 to run sister-station WFAN in New York City, will replace Jon Marks as the cohost of WIP’s afternoon show. Eskin will join former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese and Jack Fritz.

No start date has been announced.

Eskin will leave his job as WFAN’s program director. Parent-company Audacy said a nationwide search is currently underway.

Advertisement

Eskin is taking over for Jon Marks, who left last month after he and the station couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. Marks told Crossing Broad that during contract negotiations, WIP made it clear it wasn’t going to offer him a contract that paid as much as retired morning show host Angelo Cataldi or longtime sports talker Howard Eskin.

“After Angelo was gone, they said, ‘Hey we’re not paying people Angelo money anymore, we’re not paying people Howard money, we’re not paying people Anthony Gargano money.’ … They had, ‘This is what we’re willing to offer you,’ " Marks said, adding, “I knew this was over a year ago. They knew they were only going to go a certain amount, and I knew that wasn’t going to be enough.”

Marks cohosed the show with Reese since 2017, when he replaced Chris Carlin. Together, Reese and Marks grew the show’s ratings and easily outpaced 97.5 The Fanatic’s Best Show Ever following Mike Missaneli’s departure from the station.

Marks has yet to announce a new gig, but he did reemerge on Tuesday on his own YouTube channel to talk about Birds’ collapse with a regular caller to WIP’s afternoon show — Herb from the Northeast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.