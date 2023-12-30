I-76 West ramp at Roosevelt Boulevard has reopened after accident

The highway ramp that connects southbound Roosevelt Boulevard to I-76 West reopened Friday evening after crews repaired damage from a crash Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

State officials had predicted earlier in the week that repairs would take until Saturday afternoon. They said additional work will be scheduled to make more permanent repairs.

The highly traveled ramp was closed Tuesday afternoon after a large truck hauling a temporary storage container crashed into the structure.

The crash bent three of the ramp’s floor beams and cracked one of its horizontal girders. Repair crews will use heat to straighten the beams and steel plates to repair cracks, a PennDot official told The Inquirer Thursday.