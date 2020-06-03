The agent, who declined to provide his name, was chatty as he talked about his training and experience. He said he served five years in the National Guard and was trained and authorized by the state police to use the shotgun, handcuffs, a stun gun, tactical knife, and pepper spray, if necessary. The agent, who is black, said he’s had residents call the police on him during jobs, but he and fellow team members always let the local police district know they’re there ahead of time.