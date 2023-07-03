Philly prepares for July 4th with fencing on the Parkway and a close watch on the storm forecast

The Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will feature a new security measure: fencing.

Law enforcement is asking residents to refrain from shooting weapons in the air.

And Philadelphia International Airport is reminding travelers to sign up for text alerts or download their airline’s app for the latest in delays and cancellations.

The long holiday weekend is set to conclude Tuesday with rain in the forecast for early afternoon and an emphasis on safety ahead of singer Demi Lovato and rapper Ludacris’ performances on the Parkway.

“It’s very important for Philly to celebrate and honor its place in this country’s history,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement. “But sadly, our city has a history of irresponsible use of firearms during this time too.”

Last year, the Wawa Welcome America July 4th concert and fireworks display on the Parkway ended in chaos as word of a shooter led thousands to flee the festivities.

Philadelphia Police Officer Sergio Diggs and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy John Foster suffered graze wounds near the Philadelphia Museum of Art; authorities said that the bullets came from the same gun, fired from possibly up to a mile away, in what could have been celebratory gunfire.

On Monday, Krasner issued a warning to anyone thinking about firing a gun into the air Tuesday.

“...just know that law enforcement stands ready to hold you appropriately accountable for endangering your family, friends, and neighbors,” he said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said it does not publicize specific staffing numbers for security reasons but issued a statement saying it will ensure the “appropriate number of officers are deployed throughout the city” and be monitoring social media and working with partner agencies throughout the holiday.

Michael DelBene, president & CEO of Welcome America Inc., said they’d spent the last year planning to “maximize safety and security” for guests. Some security measures remain much the same. Attendees will enter the party at Logan Circle where they’ll go through Magnetometers and bag checks. The entire “concert footprint” will be enclosed with fencing.

What about fireworks?

The forecast for the region on July 4 is mixed, not so good for afternoon barbecues, but much better for scheduled fireworks Tuesday night, said Ray Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

Storms are expected to hit the Philly region between 3 and 9 p.m. Tuesday with temperatures slated to hit the upper 80s.

The highest likelihood for afternoon storms with possible gusty winds will be north and east of the city, he said. The chance for storms will be moderate in the city and lower still looking south toward Delaware, Martin said.

Whatever precipitation that occurs Tuesday should pass by sunset, and it should be “pretty dry by fireworks time,” Martin said.

A Welcome America spokesperson said organizers were monitoring the weather and would make any updates or necessary changes Tuesday based on the forecast. Attendees can follow along on Welcome America’s social media.

Already, inclement weather is throwing a wrench in the celebration’s final days. The Wawa Welcome America gospel concert, originally scheduled for Sunday on Independence Mall, was postponed to Monday because of storms. Then on Monday, the event and a concert featuring Vanessa Williams were canceled, again because of impending storms.

Should you wish to witness the fireworks but skip staking out a spot on the Parkway, NBC10 and TeleXitos will broadcast the show.

Flying? Good news

Tuesday is projected to be the lightest day of travel for a holiday stretch that could have about 570,000 passengers coming in and out of PHL between last Friday and this Thursday. That’s 5% higher than last year and 11% lower than 2019, which was a record-setting year for PHL. Just over 31,000 passengers are slated to depart from the airport Tuesday.

A PHL spokesperson suggests people stay in touch with their respective airline, either by text or app, to stay apprised of potential delays or cancellations.

If you’re one of 545,000 residents in the five-county area estimated to have gotten behind the wheel this weekend, AAA suggests hitting the road Tuesday before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid the worst traffic.