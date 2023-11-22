How Kevin Bethel’s ‘strong and direct’ persona and focus on protecting kids made him Philly’s next police commissioner

For a moment, on a mild June evening long ago, a narrow street in South Philadelphia filled with the sound of innocence, the voices of children playing.

Then came gunshots and screams.

A 13-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man had gotten into a fight, and shot at each other on Sigel Street near 22nd. A stray bullet found an even younger victim, 4-year-old Nashay Little. The bullet tore through an artery in the girl’s thigh. She was fortunate to survive.

In the aftermath of that 2006 shooting, Kevin Bethel, the then-captain of the neighborhood’s 17th District, grew emotional. “What threshold do we have to hit,” he told reporters, “before people start to realize how serious this is?”

Advertisement

Seventeen years later, that imaginary threshold has long since been obliterated. The city is plagued by a gun violence epidemic that has claimed 335 lives so far this year, and resulted in another 1,187 people being wounded. Too often, those victims are young people; in 2022, nearly 200 children were shot.

And now it will be Bethel’s responsibility to turn the tide, to prevent more kids from being traumatized by the long, unpredictable shadow of gun violence. On Wednesday, during a news conference at City Hall, Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker plans to introduce Bethel as Philadelphia’s next police commissioner.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Bethel, who worked for 29 years in the city’s Police Department before retiring in 2016, and has spent much of the last four years serving as chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia.

He will face a mile-long list of expectations, from providing stability for a police force that has been led by four different commissioners since 2019, to the more complicated task of driving down crime numbers without employing tactics — like unnecessary stops of civilians — that could inflame tenuous community relationships.

Bethel could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

“We want to hear what the department will stand for, and how they will stand for it,” said Anthony Erace, the interim executive director of the Citizens Police Oversight Committee.

“There’s a lack of belief in institutions, not only in this city, but nationally,” Erace said. “The police commissioner is the embodiment of the personality of the Police Department.”

Of all the candidates said to have been considered by Parker for the commissioner’s job, Bethel — who is married to a former police officer, Rhonda Bethel, and the father of three daughters — traveled the longest path to the position. Glimpses of Bethel’s career, and interviews with people who have worked with him, offer a sense of how he might lead the Police Department at such a critical moment.

‘Strong and direct’

Bethel became a Philadelphia police officer during one of the most tumultuous periods in the department’s history.

It was 1986, just a year after officers in a police helicopter had dropped a satchel of explosives onto the roof of MOVE’s Osage Avenue headquarters during a standoff, igniting an inferno that killed 11 people — including five children — and destroyed dozens of homes in the surrounding West Philadelphia neighborhood.

Following the bombing, then-Police Commissioner Gregore Sambor resigned, and an investigatory commission deemed the city’s actions “unconscionable.” The saga became a permanent scar in the city’s psyche, a visceral reminder of the power that police wield, and how poor leadership could lead to chaos.

Bethel was assigned to the 6th District, which includes Chinatown, and parts of Center City and Northern Liberties.

On New Year’s Eve in 1988, Bethel and several other 6th District cops said they witnessed a 19-year-old man, Charles Sample, fatally shoot a 21-year-old man outside a club at 13th and Locust Streets.

Bethel chased Sample, according to news reports at the time, and fired once when Sample turned towards him, wounding Sample in the back. He survived, and was charged with murder.

Years later, Bethel shared an anecdote with a reporter about his time as a patrol cop, one that fit with a recurring theme of helping young people. He recalled stopping a “corner boy,” a youth who was selling drugs — but instead of arresting the kid, Bethel lectured him. One day, Bethel said, the two reconnected, and young man had started his own business.

Bethel steadily accumulated promotions and assignments — Narcotics Strike Force, Internal Affairs, Narcotics Intelligence Investigative Unit — and was made captain of the 17th District, in South Philadelphia, in 2005.

It was there that Dorothy Perrine, a block captain and lifelong resident of Point Breeze, met Bethel.

Perrine, 83, said she was in frequent contact with Bethel when he was captain of the 17th, and found him be genuine, and a good listener.

Bethel was later recognized for his work with the district’s residents with a George Fencl Award, a community policing prize that had been created by former Daily News columnist Chuck Stone, in memory of Fencl, a civil affairs chief inspector who was admired for his sense of fairness.

“I know [Bethel’s] a strong person, and that’s what you got to be for that job,” Perrine said. “He’s strong and direct, and he doesn’t take any crap.”

Moving up

Philadelphia and its police force arrived at another crossroads in 2008, when a new mayor, Michael Nutter, appointed Charles H. Ramsey police commissioner. Ramsey was recruited to tamp down violent crime — the city had recorded 391 homicides in 2007 — and bring reforms to an ossified department. One of his first moves was to elevate Bethel, then 44, from captain to deputy commissioner.

Ramsey maintained a regular presence at community events, crime scenes, and on television screens. Being visible, he said during a recent interview, is crucial for a commissioner — and rank and file cops as well.

“You’re not only dealing with the reality of crime,” he said, “but the fear of crime, the perception of crime.”

As a deputy, Bethel was in charge of the department’s patrol divisions, and Operation Pressure Point, a campaign to reduce violent crime in 12 districts. Bethel also worked with the city’s LGBT community to develop a nine-page directive for improving police interactions with transgender individuals.

Ramsey described Bethel as “a right arm to me,” one of the only officials who lingered in police headquarters longer, at night, than Ramsey.

“If anyone was still in the office,” he said, “it would be Bethel, going over crime numbers. He is absolutely driven when it comes to fighting crime.”

By 2013, the city’s homicide total plunged to 246, and remained below 300 until 2017.

The department won acclaim for its restrained handling of protests over police shootings — a far cry from the brute force it used during the Civil Rights era — and Ramsey complained about local obstacles to weeding out corruption: an arbitration system that routinely overturned his discipline of problem cops, and a state disability system that enabled some officers to stay off the job for years with questionable injuries.

“There’s a narrative out there that reforms hurt public safety,” Erace said. “But you can be a nonracist Police Department and one that has a homicide clearance rate that’s above 80%.”

Bethel was a vocal proponent of Ramsey’s crime-fighting strategies, which included using data to evaluate the effectiveness of foot patrols, and to prevent at-risk youths who’d committed crimes from reoffending.

Yet Bethel’s time as a deputy commissioner was not without some controversy.

Between 2011 and 2014, the city spent $198,000 to settle five lawsuits that had been filed against Anthony Washington, a longtime police official, over allegations that included workplace harassment, civil rights violations, and physical abuse. Among those who accused Washington of sexual harassment were four female cops.

A police sergeant, John Massi, claimed in a federal lawsuit that he faced retaliation after expressing concerns about Washington to Bethel. Massi alleged that Bethel had told him that Washington was a friend, and to not “f — with him.” (The city settled Massi’s lawsuit for $8,000.)

In the past, Bethel has denied the retaliation claims.

Bethel retired from the police force in 2016, not long after being awarded a three-year fellowship with the Stoneleigh Foundation to expand a pre-arrest diversion program for youths who got into trouble on school grounds.

After learning that 1,600 students had been arrested during the 2013-2014 school years, Bethel told Ramsey that he believed it was wrong to march “a 10-year-old child out of the school in cuffs, take him into headquarters, fingerprint him or her, because they came to school with a pair of scissors.”

Students who committed low-level offenses for the first time were instead provided social services to address underlying problems in their lives. By the 2018-2019 school year, the number of student arrests plummeted to 250.

Ronnie L. Bloom, Stoneleigh’s executive director, was struck by the affection Bethel displayed for the district’s students, whom he referred to in conversations as “my kids.”

The foundation’s fellows often have great ideas, Bloom said, but Bethel’s stood out for being data-driven — and for producing quantifiable results.

“You don’t always have situations where there are specific numbers that show, ‘This many young people had a different life trajectory because they did not end up in the criminal justice system,’” she said. “He’s really a star.”

‘We’ll be watching’

In Bethel’s most recent job, as the city’s school safety chief, he seemed at ease navigating a difficult task: providing a safe space for students amid a period of record citywide gun violence, while acknowledging that some parents wanted no trace of law enforcement in schools at all. Bethel will have to reckon with a similar dynamic in January, when he will be in charge of making the entire city safer.

“He retrained a school safety department that was hellbent on being a Police Department,” said former Philadelphia School Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. “He helped those [officers] to understand how to approach a young person in a way that helps manage conflict and reduce aggression, and connect young people to the services they need.”

Bethel used data and even social media to help the district’s more than 300 safety officers to identify conflicts before they arose.

“I’d be overjoyed if he was commissioner,” Hite said.

Roz Pichardo is the founder and executive director of Operation Save Our City, a nonprofit that works with families affected by gun violence and the opioid pandemic, twin scourges that have disproportionately impacted Kensington.

“I definitely would love to hear what the plan is,” Pichardo said. “We heard some empty promises from the last administration. I’m hoping we don’t get a repeat of that.”

References that Parker made during the mayoral campaign to enlisting the National Guard to help address drug activity in Kensington, and to police making constitutional stops of civilians, didn’t sit well with Pichardo. She worries such approaches will only inflame tensions between police and community residents.

“Let’s not cause more harm,” she said.

The stop-and-frisk references also concerned attorney David Rudovsky, whose law firm sued the city, on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union in 2010, alleging that police had illegally stopped and searched thousands of Philadelphians.

That lawsuit led to an agreement between the city and the ACLU to ensure that police have sound legal suspicions to stop and search someone.

“Our litigation made significant strides in narrowing stop-and-frisk, to make it more effective,” Rudovsky said.

He expects Bethel will be pressured to make a quick impact on the city’s violent crime.

“It is starting to trend in a better direction, but people will want more. That’s what Parker ran on,” Rudovsky said.

“I guess the bottom line is, we’ll be watching.”

Bethel will face an additional wrinkle to the commissioner’s job: the city will soon have a new cabinet-level position, a chief public safety director, who will oversee the police, fire, prisons, recreation, and emergency management departments, and report directly to the mayor.

Whether the new hierarchy will lead to friction between the high-ranking officials will depend, Ramsey said, on the people holding those positions, and their understanding of their roles.

Bethel will be expected to provide a steady hand, and give the Police Department a sense of direction that it’s seemingly lacked in recent years.

“There’s a window of opportunity for change that doesn’t stay open for ever,” Ramsey said. “It’s gonna be a rather heavy lift because of where the city is right now, but it’s very doable.”